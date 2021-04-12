 

Man charged with stealing vehicle, leading DeKalb deputies on chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Crossville man is facing charges after deputies said he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle Friday.

Dylan Robert Cooper, 30, was arrested after a chase where citizens helped locate him, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Cooper stole a vehicle from a business in the Pine Ridge area Friday. The business owner called the sheriff’s office with information from a tracking device in the vehicle.

Instead of pulling over when deputies tried to stop him, authorities said Cooper led them on a chase through Crossville, Geraldine and Grove Oak. Cooper bailed out of the vehicle at High Falls State Park and ran, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said some “very observant and helpful citizens” helped them find Cooper on County Road 360 in Crossville, and he was taken into custody.

Cooper was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft.

