PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury in the killing of a 19-year-old college basketball player.

The jury found Steven Williams shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street in Phenix City.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, according to Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis.

The prosecution had surveillance video that indicated Williams was the shooter.

Davis says both Williams and Shorter were living on 8th Street at the time of the shooting.

According to court testimony, Williams had been the victim of some property crimes and had taken to patrolling the neighborhood.

Davis says Shorter was not involved in any of the things that Williams was concerned about.

Shorter had played high school basketball at Smiths Station and was playing collegiately at the time of his death.

Williams will be sentenced later this month by Circuit Court Judge David Johnson. He has previous convictions and could face life in prison without parole.