BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man has been convicted of murder in the 2019 slaying of an Alabama couple found shot to death inside their home.

A jury in Jefferson County recommended a sentence of life without parole for 41-year-old Terrance Jermain Holder after finding him guilty Friday.

No sentencing date has been set.

Holder was convicted of killing 58-year-old Tommy Ervin Shyrie Sr. and 26-year-old Kristy Lynn Pickett.

Sheriff’s deputies in June 2019 found them shot to death in their home outside Birmingham.

Investigators tracked down Holder, a homeless man who had been allowed by the slain couple to stay at their home.

Evidence showed Holder confessed to the killings, but also implicated two other people.