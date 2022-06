BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane.

Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.