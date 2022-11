CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports.

Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon was laying down on the tracks when the train hit him. He has since been airlifted to UAB and was conscious at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released.