MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in his wheelchair in the bathroom. Medical staff attempted to save his life but was later taken to a health care unit where he was pronounced dead.

Bishop was a resident of Enterprise.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death and right now the DOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Bishop’s death.

In July of 2020, Bishop was arrested following a car accident that killed two teenagers, 15-year-old Paula Perdue and 17-year-old A.J. Riley.

This past July, Bishop pled guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the New Brockton teenagers.

Bishop had originally been charged with two counts of murder, but the plea deal reduced those charges to manslaughter.

It was found that at the time of the wreck, Bishop was driving under the influence.