Man involved in Dothan shootout sentenced to 12 years in prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who attacked law enforcement officers back on Jan. 4, 2019, has been sentenced 12 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. and U.S. Marshal Jessee Seroyer.

Jaccarlus Montrail Dawsey of Kinsey — also known as Jaccarius, according to court records — fired on five officers while they tried to arrest him on a warrant related to a shooting in Kinsey, among other charges like assault and robbery.

The Task Force officers that came to collect Dawsey were reportedly made up of personnel from “the U.S. Marshals Service, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County District Attorney’s Office, Dothan Police Department, and Covington County Sheriff’s Office.” This added federal charges on top of those from the state.

None of the officers were injured, although Dawsey did reportedly suffer an injury from jumping a fence before getting arrested, according to Sheriff Donald Valenza.

Dawsey pleaded guilty to “assaulting federal officers and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence” on March 26.

Now, he will serve 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release after he gets out. There will be no chance for parole, as is the custom in the federal system.

Dawsey’s state charges are still pending, according to the Department of Justice.