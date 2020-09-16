Man jailed after stabbing 4 in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man turned himself into the Blount County correctional facility after he stabbed and slashed four people with a knife Saturday, September 12, authorities say.

Dillard Lawson Compton Jr. is behind bars facing attempted murder and assault charges.

Over the weekend, Blount County deputies responded to a 911 call to Boogie Bottoms in Locust Fork for a serious incident where at least four victims had either been stabbed or cut.

According to witnesses, a man, later identified as Compton, and a woman were involved in a domestic violence situation. Four people unrelated to the suspect or victim stepped in to assist and attempt to calm everyone down, deputies report.

Compton then pulled a knife out and slashed and stabbed all four of the good Samaritans, Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports. Authorities say Compton then fled the scene on a motorcycle and left the area.

Deputies say Compton was not from Blount County and was believed to be en route to his home in Lawrence County.

Blount County Sheriff’s Investigator Amy Curtis got called to the scene to investigate. Curtis processed the scene and began attempting to locate the suspect. She was able to identify the suspect and spoke to several family members about where the suspect could possibly be headed. The family told Curtis that the suspect was possibly suicidal due to recent social media posts.

After further investigation, Curtis, in conjunction with the Blount County District Attorney’s office, was able to secure warrants on the offender, Compton, for three counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault.

Wednesday, September 16, Compton turned himself into the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in custody at the correctional facility.

Compton faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault. He remains in custody with no bond.

