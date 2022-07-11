MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was killed after being hit by a car in Albertville early Monday morning.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to US Highway 431 near East Main Street around 4 a.m. in response to a ‘vehicle vs. pedestrian’ call.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash. The identity of the man was not released at the time pending family notification.

News 19 will provide an update when we receive additional information.