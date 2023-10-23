BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after being hit by a train while in his car Sunday morning.

A 52-year-old man from Tuscaloosa died when the Lexus he was driving was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in the 900 block of 15th Place SW. The incident occurred at 1:11 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:29 a.m.

The man, whose name has not been released due to his family not being located and informed yet, was the sole passenger in the car.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.