A truck that was crushed by a tree in Talladega on Friday, March 3, 2023. Allen Cooley, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Courtesy Neal Posey)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after a tree fell on the truck he was sitting in at his home in Talladega during severe weather Friday morning.

Allen Cooley, 70, was sitting in his truck in Oak Circle when high winds caused a tree to fall over and hit the truck at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Cooley was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:40 p.m., listing the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Murphy said that according to Cooley’s wife, he had a habit of sitting out in his truck from time to time. The tree reportedly caused damage to a house next door as well.

Cooley’s death came as the area was facing severe storms and high winds in the area Friday.

No other fatalities have been reported.