DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was working on a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Circle K when police say a parts failure killed the man.

On Sunday night at the Circle K on Headland Avenue, Michael West was working underneath his semi-truck on the suspension when a part came loose and killed him, according to Dothan police.

Police continue to investigate but, currently, no foul play is suspected.

Stay with WDHN for more updates on this story.