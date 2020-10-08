Man killed in plane crash in Lauderdale County

Alabama

by: Jess Grotjahn

Posted: / Updated:

WATERLOO, Ala. – Authorities say a Tennessee man is dead after a plane crashed near a wildlife management area in Lauderdale County.

69-year-old Jerel Zarestky was killed when the single engine plane he was flying crashed.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from police in Oakwood, Tennessee, saying the cell phone signal from a pilot headed back to east Tennessee had been located in west Lauderdale County.

Crews then searched near County Road 105 and County Road 3 in the Waterloo area, near the Lauderdale County Wildlife management area.

An ALEA helicopter say they found the plane around midnight Wednesday.

Zarestky is a white man from the Knoxville, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement said he was alone on his way home from Dallas in a 2-seat private plane.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

