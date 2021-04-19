TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Weaver Police Department reported Saturday that a man led police on a high-speed pursuit after killing a woman he claimed was his girlfriend and shooting her 4-year-old child before ending his own life at the end of the chase.

Alex L. Haynes, 21, confessed to his mother that he had killed who he claimed was his girlfriend at 97 Juanita Lane in Jacksonville. After the call, his mother contacted police and requested them to perform a welfare check at the Jacksonville.

Upon arriving, officers discovered what appeared to be a forced entry of a window on the rear door of the house. Inside, they found the deceased body of Katlynn M. Jones. The 24-year-old had been shot and stabbed numerous times.

Officers also found Jones’s 4-year-old son with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was in critical condition and transported to UAB Hospital.

On Monday, Jones’ sister told CBS 42 that Haynes was not dating her, claiming that he had stalked her.

A short time later, Haynes was located by the Anniston Police Department. A high-speed chase ensued. The Oxford Police Department took over the pursuit as it crossed over into the Oxford area.

The chase ended in a Talladega County field where Haynes shot himself. He later died as a result of the self-inflicted injury.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

Investigators are still working to identify a motive for this crime.

This story was updated to reflect that Jones’ sister denies that Haynes was her daughter’s boyfriend.