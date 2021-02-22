 

Man pleads guilty in slaying Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man charged with shooting one Birmingham police officer to death and wounding another has pleaded guilty to capital murder.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Jeremy Elwin Owens to life without parole on Monday in the killing. Owens avoided a possible death penalty by pleading guilty to killing Sgt. Wytasha Carter on  Jan. 13, 2019.

News outlets report he also pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Luke Allums, who recovered, and for shooting at a third officer.

Owens was shot and seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire that happened as officers worked in an area where there had been a string of vehicle burglaries.

