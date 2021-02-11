 

Man pleads guilty to driving through Guntersville crowd during Doug Jones rally

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A Blountsville man who drove his motorcycle through a crowd at a Doug Jones campaign stop has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

Charles David Harris, 59, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 116 days suspended, according to Guntersville Municipal Court officials. Harris was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday but agreed to a plea deal.

Harris was charged in October for driving a motorcycle through a crowd of people at an Oct. 18 campaign stop for former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. One woman was reportedly injured in the incident.

Harris also received two years probation and was ordered to pay a $200 fine, $261 in court costs and a $25 bond.

Marshall County Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan McKenney said in a statement that she hoped the guilty plea would discourage others from similar acts.

“The woman struck by the motorcycle is a college administrator,” McKenney said. “She is currently recovering from knee surgery due to Harris’ actions.  Several others barely escaped injury including a talented pianist, law school graduate, and nurse practitioner. A sitting U.S. Senator was in the pathway just moments before the man plowed through the crowd. The seriousness was underscored when Judge Mitchell wondered aloud why the case was in ‘this humble courtroom’ and not in Circuit Court.”

Court officials said Harris also apologized to the woman who was injured.

