DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne police officers pulled over a man driving a jet ski down Highway 98 Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Police Department.

The post said officers received multiple 911 calls about “a guy driving a jet ski on 98.” Officers said the jet ski was tagged and street-legal. The man was from out of state. Officers said they sent him on his way “with a warning and instructions to get a helmet.”

A picture attached to the post shows the man sitting on a bright yellow jet ski with pink stripes. A Daphne police vehicle is seen behind the man with its lights on.