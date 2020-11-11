Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting death during 2017 drug transaction

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a pleading guilty to shooting a woman in the head during a drug transaction.

Brandon Keyth Graham, 40, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree assault. The victim, 47, was driving a vehicle on Kelly Loop near Fayette County Road 91 with Graham as a passenger on Dec. 6, 2017, according to the 24th Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

Graham shot the woman in the head, causing the vehicle to crash. Responding law enforcement officers recovered a handgun and methamphetamine before Graham was hospitalized with injuries from the crash. He was later charged with attempted murder.

“I’m satisfied with the guilty plea to the first-degree assault charge and the sentence that was imposed,” Hamlin said.

Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin also ordered Graham to pay $8,450 in restitution to the victim and $10,498 to the Alabama Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

“The first responding officers who were called to a vehicle crash and the investigators who followed up on this case conducted a thorough investigation that led to us getting justice for this victim,” Hamlin said. This was a very difficult case to investigate due to the nature of the crime scene and because of the injuries sustained by the victim. Law enforcement did an excellent job in piecing it together.”

The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette Police Department and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Because of the length of the sentence, Graham will not be eligible for good time credit and he will serve the sentence day-for-day.