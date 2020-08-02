Man shot in arm by adopted son in Maplesville

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a man was shot by his son Sunday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., Maplesville Police, Chilton County deputies and Alabama state troopers responded to County Road 323 off of U.S. Highway 82 that runs into Maplesville on a call of a person shot by their adopted son, authorities report.

Authorities arrived to find a man shot in the arm, Maplesville Police Chief Todd Ingram said. The victim was transported by air to UAB hospital. At this time there is no word on the extent of his injuries.

The suspect, the victim’s adopted son, was apprehended and taken to the Chilton County Jail for questioning.

Maplesville PD will continue to investigate.

