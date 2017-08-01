Man uses umbrella to whack gun wielding man at beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man used a beach umbrella to hit another man who brought a gun to the beach, and it was all caught on camera.

“This is what happens when you bring an umbrella to a gun fight,” wrote Wes Woodin in a post online.

Apparently, the man with the gun had gotten into an argument Monday with a group on the beach over a child’s toy.

“It was over a $2 inflatable octopus, and I guess he had gone under their tent and taken it,” Woodin told News 5.

When the argument began to escalate, Woodin says he knew he had to do something.

“I saw him punch one of the guys in the face and knock him down while he had a gun out,” Woodin said.

After Woodin used the umbrella to knock the man out, he took away the gun and emptied the clip. Woodin and another man then held him until deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrived to detain him.

The sheriff’s office has not yet identified the man they detained.