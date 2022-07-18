TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who drove his SUV into a Tuscaloosa restaurant Sunday evening has been identified.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the front of La Gran Fiesta in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South just after 5:45 p.m. The crash resulted in five customers inside the building sustaining injuries. All are expected to survive.

Police were called to the restaurant shortly after the crash but Williams had left the scene before eventually crashing again at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Englewood Drive. He was then taken into custody and an investigation began.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Williams had been a customer at the restaurant before the crash and had been consuming alcohol, according to TPD.

Williams has been charged with DUI and five counts of third-degree assault. He is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $21,000 bond.