MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court documents. Carpio-Calderon lived in Puerto Rico during his pretrial release. The court allowed Carpio-Calderon to turn himself in rather than officers taking him into custody immediately after his sentence hearing.

Carpio-Calderon was not allowed to leave Puerto Rico without written content from the court, however, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 14, 2006, officers could not locate him and found that his residence had been abandoned.