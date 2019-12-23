Man who played Santa for years in Cullman County remembered for ‘servant’s heart’

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a way to give something to his granddaughter became something Johnny Harris would be identified with for nearly a decade across Cullman County.

In 2010, Harris’ granddaughter, Peyton, was about to celebrate her first Christmas. In the days leading up to the holiday, his daughter, Anna McSwain, asked him if he would play Santa Claus and take pictures with Peyton.

In many ways, Harris was the perfect fit for the part. The longtime foreman for the Cullman County Water Department had long, gray hair and a big beard.

“He probably had more hair products than I did,” said Laura, Harris’ wife of 38 years.

Not long after posting the pictures on her Facebook page, McSwain noticed how much people loved seeing her father as “Saint Nick.”

“It just seemed like everyone loved pics on our Facebook,” McSwain said. “It just went from there.”

Johnny Harris at the Cullman County Courthouse. (Courtesy Christy Perry/Cullman Tribune)

It wouldn’t be long before Harris began taking the role seriously, growing his beard out and playing the role every holiday season around Cullman County, from the courthouse to nearby schools and senior homes.

By Laura’s account, Harris never wanted to turn down anyone who wanted to see him. One notable example was how he came dressed as Santa to visit children at West Point Elementary School, where Laura worked as a teacher. Over the course of six hours, Harris took pictures with each of the school’s 500 students.

“He always told me that anytime he dressed up like Santa, he always liked seeing the kids’ faces light up,” Laura said. “That would just make his day.”

On Aug. 26, Harris died after being diagnosed with leukemia earlier in March. He was 58 years old.

For Harris’ family, Christmas is a bittersweet time not just because he is no longer around, but he is not there for the others who loved him.

“It really makes my heart smile because I know so many people enjoyed him doing that for them,” Laura said.

Greg Brown, one of Harris’ close friends for over 25 years who also served on the Good Hope City Council with him, said the holidays will be difficult without him.

“He loved it and he loved the kids,” Brown said. “I’ve never seen a Santa Claus who did a better job than Johnny.”

Laura and Johnny Harris (Courtesy Greg Brown)

For Laura, her husband being Santa Claus was just another extension of his passion to be there for others.

“He had a servant’s heart, for sure,” she said.

In fact, McSwain said there were times when he’d make a pro bono Santa appearance.

“He would always do things for others out here,” she said. “He just fell in love with everyone.”

For years, Harris was a regular fixture during the annual Good Hope Christmas Parade. This year, an empty float with his chair and picture were displayed in his memory. For a time, there was also a picture hung at the Cullman County Courthouse in his memory.

Johnny Harris float at the Good Hope Christmas Parade. (Courtesy Christy Perry/Cullman Tribune)

“It’s just a great tribute,” McSwain said. “It’s something we will always be able to remember about him.”

Although Johnny Harris is no longer around, his friends and family say they will always have warm memories of him, especially this time of year.

“When you think of Christmas, you think of Johnny,” Brown said.

