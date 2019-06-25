Man working in Birmingham killed while visiting family in New York

NEW YORK CITY (CBS)- 40-year-old Troy Scott was traveling from Alabama to a family gathering in New York. But he never made it to see his family.

Scott was killed in a fistfight early Saturday morning. Sources say he hit his head on the ground, though it’s not exactly clear how he died.

Police say a person of interest was caught on surveillance camera.

“My brother was visiting for my younger sister’s baby shower. He was just here for the weekend, was supposed to leave Monday to head back to Alabama,” Scott’s sister said.

Police say he got into some type of argument inside a fast food restaurant that spilled out onto the street.

Emergency responders found Scott unconscious Saturday morning at 1 am as his family was trying to reach him.

“My mother was calling him to see where he was,” said Scott’s sister. “A police officer answer the phone BUTT CLIP he said, ‘Hey, are you his mother?’ She said, ‘What’s going?’ He said, ‘Your son was involved in an incident, and he didn’t make it.’”

Scott leaves behind a large family and two children, ages 18 and 13.