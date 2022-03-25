BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mary Badham is coming off a bad cold.

For the last couple of weeks, she’s “laid low” in Buffalo, New York, waiting to get well enough to take part in the stage production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee. Sixty years earlier, Badham had been nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Jean Louise “Scout” Finch in the 1962 film version of the book. She was only 10 years old.

Actress Mary Badham attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Presents The 50th Anniversary Screening Of “To Kill A Mockingbird” at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on April 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Now 69, Badham is returning to the story that made her an Alabama icon. While her cold might be waning, her nerves have just begun to take their toll. The first run of preview shows will take place Sunday at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

“Today was my first day on stage,” Badham said during a break from rehearsals Monday. “I think I’ll feel more comfortable once I’m able to work more.”

Despite achieving fame with the film, Badham has always had little interest in acting herself. Nevertheless, Badham said she is always willing and able to talk to people about “To Kill A Mockingbird.” In fact, it’s one of the main reasons she even considered doing the play, which set records on Broadway and was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2019.

Over the years, the girl who grew up in Birmingham has always felt called to spread the story’s message.

In many ways, Badham had never wanted to be an actor. It was something she simply fell into. Her mother, also named Mary, was from England and was an actress. Her brother, John, would go on to direct movies like “Saturday Night Fever.” In fact, it was Badham’s mother who drove her to an audition for the role of Louise “Scout” Finch in movie adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Having had no previous acting roles, Badham won the role.

The movie, about a young family growing up in a racially tense Alabama set in the 1930s, was a critical hit, getting the 10-year-old Badham an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. But despite her legacy in the movie, Badham would be the last person to call herself an actor. Despite appearing in a few movies and TV shows after “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Badham said she never knew who her real friends were in Hollywood.

“It’s just stuff that’s happened to me,” she said. “It’s fun. I’ve enjoyed it, but that was never something I wanted to do.”

So when Badham got the call to audition for Mrs. Dubose, the Finch’s racist and mean-spirited neighbor, she was hesitant at first, but still felt she should continue to honor the legacy of the book.

“That’s the only reason I’m here is because of the story,” she said. “It’s just an important piece of work that needs to be kept alive.”

In an interview with The New York Times, play director Bartlett Sher discussed having Badham onstage.

Gregory Peck embraces Mary Badham, 9, a Birmingham Alabama acting discovery who plays his daughter in “To Kill a Mockingbird” March 1963. (AP Photo)

“She has not been on a stage, and that was a big adjustment for her, but she’s going to be great — she has a bright, blazing intelligence, and good listening and sharp delivery and all the things you need as a great actor,” Sher said. “And it was incredibly fascinating — I have never had an experience quite like it, to have this voice from the cultural history of the very work we were doing, and to see how we’ve changed and how she’s changed. It was beautiful to have her in the room.”

On paper, there was little Badham liked in Mrs. Dubose, who was described in the book as “the meanest old woman who ever lived.”

“(Brother) Jem and I hated her,” Scout said. “If she was on the porch when we passed, we would be raked by her wrathful gaze, subjected to ruthless interrogation regarding our behavior, and given a melancholy prediction on what we would amount to when we grew up, which was always nothing. We had long ago given up the idea of walking past her house on the opposite side of the street; that only made her raise her voice and let the whole neighborhood in on it.”

Early in the book, the children saw firsthand how racist and mean Mrs. Dubose could be. While her character was not developed much in the movie, in the book, she is something more, a picture of a weak woman addicted to morphine.

Nonetheless, Badham said she has found it difficult to play Mrs. Dubose because of all the terrible things she says.

“For me, it was difficult whether I could do this or not, to say this or not. To be this hateful,” she said. “It has taken a lot of work to encapsulate this character and make her believable. That’s the problem I’ve had with her.”

In this May 19, 2010 photo provided by Penny Weaver, author Nelle Harper Lee speaks with friends Wayne Greenhaw, left, and actress Mary Badham, during a visit in Lee’s assisted living room in Monroeville, Ala. (AP Photo/Penny Weaver)

In fact, Badham used her frustration with Mrs. Dubose’s prejudices to fuel her performance.

“I had to get angry,” she said. “I took it and turned it into that character.”

While Badham, who now lives in Virginia, said she does not relate to Mrs. Dubose, she still felt honored to continue having some connection to “To Kill A Mockingbird” after all these years.

“I’ve always been so proud of that because it’s such an important piece of work,” she said. “As far as the work goes. I feel like this is God’s picture. This is what he wanted to say and he got it made.”

Badham said she will always have a connection to the story, something she will always be grateful for.

“This book has it all,” she said. “It really has all of life’s little lessons.”

Sunday’s show in Buffalo will be the first stop on the tour, which will officially open April 5 in Boston. Alabama did not make the list of 25 cities the play will be coming to, but Badham hopes that will change.

“I certainly hope so,” Badham said. “I was surprised that we weren’t going to Alabama, but that’s not to say it won’t be put on the list at some point.”