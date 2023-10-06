DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur’s Mayor Tab Bowling has called a press conference Friday afternoon regarding the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

Perkins is the man who died following an officer-involved shooting on September 29.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), a towing company called officers after the driver said the man, later identified as Perkins, pulled a gun on him while trying to repossess a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the home with the towing company, DPD says Perkins again came outside with a gun. Authorities say Perkins then pointed the gun at an officer and that officer shot him. Perkins was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Family members argue the towing company was at the wrong house.

Since the shooting, members of the community have called for justice through multiple protests throughout the week and a vigil held for Perkins on Thursday night.

On Thursday, before the vigil honoring Perkins’ life, the family’s attorney Lee Merritt spoke to the public. He confirmed that the family had met with the Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.