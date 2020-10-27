Mayor Woodfin makes election day a city holiday in Birmingham

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced that election day will now be recognized as a city holiday in the city of Birmingham.

Woodfin made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday, saying that elected officials should make the voting process “easier, not harder.”

“So that’s it. We’re making Election Day a city holiday and instead of a day worrying about trying to carve out time to go vote, we’re turning Election Day into a celebration of our democracy,” Woodfin said in the post.

The mayor cites a survey from the US Census Bureau that found 2.7 million people said the main reason they did not vote was due to being “too busy.”

Woodfin encouraged everyone to go out and vote on Nov. 3 but also says if you’re unable to, you can vote in-person at the county courthouse you reside in.

