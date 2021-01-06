Mayor Woodfin released from hospital after receiving Remdesivir, plasma therapy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just two days after being administered to a local hospital for COVID-19, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been released.

According to a press release from the city of Birmingham, Woodfin received Remdesivir, a treatment that helps with coronavirus-related symptoms, and convalescent plasma therapy.

The mayor will now finish his recovery at home where he will continue to self-quarantine.

“I’m grateful and thankful that I stayed in touch with my primary care doctor, and he encouraged me to come into the hospital, where they were able to detect COVID pneumonia in my left lung,” Woodfin said. “I’m blessed that they caught it early. To my doctor, the nurses, staff and everyone at Princeton Baptist, I thank you for taking care of me these last three days.”

Woodfin tested positive back on Dec. 30. Just days later, on New Year’s Day, his grandmother passed away. Woodfin confirmed she passed away due to COVID-19.

The mayor’s personal physician says Woodfin has “improved since being admitted to the hospital.” He was reportedly “showing improvement” in his recovery on Tuesday.

Woodfin is just one of four Alabama mayors to have tested positive in recent weeks. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Florence Mayor Andy Betterton all confirmed having the virus.