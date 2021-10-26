 

Mayors from Alabama’s biggest cities worry about impact of COVID-19 vaccine debate

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As Governor Ivey issues her executive order opposing a federal vaccine mandate, the mayors from Alabama’s biggest cities say their biggest worry is putting companies across the state in legal limbo.

The governor’s order says the state of Alabama will not impose penalties on businesses who do not abide by the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

However, federal penalties could still be enforced. That legal confusion is what worries the group of Big 10 mayors. They outlined their concerns today in a meeting at the state capitol.

“We need to let the courts work out and let the attorney generals work out throughout the nation and work that through the court systems so that we don’t place our companies in double jeopardy,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The mayors say it’s important for state leaders to put businesses in a position to sustain economic recovery after the pandemic, and federal penalties for refusal to follow vaccine guidelines could set the state economy back.

