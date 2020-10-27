Mazda Toyota Manufacturing unveils new logo, announces progress updates on Huntsville facility

Mazda Toyota Plant Progress as of October 2020 (Photo courtesy Mazda Toyota Manufacturing)

Mazda Toyota Plant Progress as of October 2020 (Photo courtesy Mazda Toyota Manufacturing)

(Courtesy Mazda Toyota Manufacturing)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing unveiled its new logo and gave an update on its construction progress.

MTM said the logo, developed in partnership with Decatur-based Red Sage Communications, has a lot of symbolism and connections to the partnership’s mission, vision, values, and ties to north Alabama.

Symbolism and color scheme (Graphic courtesy Mazda Toyota Manufacturing)

The logo, which reads “MTM”, is composed of two sides joined by three lines representing the company origin and foundation of support from its parent companies, Mazda and Toyota. It also includes meaningful design elements such as use of a custom red that was created through a mix of three shades of paint; Alabama State Red, Toyota Red and Mazda Soul Red. The blend was created by students at Limestone County Career Technical Center and was painted on the vehicle cabs used to complete assessments at the AIDT/MTM Assessment Center.

The logo, which reads “MTM,” uses a custom red built from three shades of paint – Alabama State Red, Toyota Red, and Mazda Soul Red. The paint blend was created by students at the Limestone County Career Technical Center, and was painted on vehicle cabs used to complete assignments at the AIDT/MTM Assessment Center.

The logo has two sides, joined by three lines representing the company’s origin and the support from parent companies Mazda and Toyota.

Mark Brazeal, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Vice President of Administration, said the logo design was a team effort – all the way down to production line workers.

“The development process for the MTM logo was very intentional. We solicited the collaboration and support of our entire team – from production employees to executive officers – to ensure there was meaning in nearly every facet of the design. We want North Alabama to see our logo as a reminder of our commitment to serve as a hometown company as much as we want our team to be inspired and motivated to build the highest quality products for our customers every day. As we prepare to resume applications for Production Team Members in the upcoming months and continue to make strides toward start of production, we are so proud to reveal our logo to the community. We look forward to being here, building our team and offering exciting opportunities to join us for many, many years to come.” Mark Brazeal, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Vice President of Administration,

As of Tuesday, MTM reported more than 750 employees had been hired and the construction has has reached several milestones:

HVAC – 95% complete

Parking lot – 85% complete

Topsoil and seeding – 70% complete

Exterior utilities – 100% complete

Onsite Partner utility supply – 100% complete

The equipment installation progress had several milestones of its own: