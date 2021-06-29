Memorial set for teen victims of June 19 traffic pileup

This photo taken Sunday, June 20, 2021, shows the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Eight children who were killed in a 17-vehicle traffic crash in central Alabama as Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain on the area will be remembered at a public ceremony set for July 15.

AL.com reports that the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch plans to hold the Celebration of Life for the victims at Church of the Highlands in Auburn. The service will begin at 1 p.m.

The eight teenage girls attended Reeltown High School. Four of them were residents of the girls ranch.

The Butler County crash happened about 2:30 p.m. June 19, on Interstate 65 northbound. The victims were in a 2017 Ford 15-passenger van that caught fire.

The van was one of two youth ranch vehicles returning from a week at Gulf Shores.

A man in a separate vehicle and his 9-month-old daughter also died in the crash.