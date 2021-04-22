 

Meth, cocaine, and marijuana recovered in Barbour County traffic stop, suspect arrested

Alabama
Posted:

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Earlier this week the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force made an arrest in Barbour County after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

According to officials, Bobby Antonio Mahone was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana in the first degree.

Mahone was arrested on April 19, following a traffic stop in Barbour County.

During the traffic stop, officials say ADETF agents recovered 559 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine, and three grams of marijuana.

