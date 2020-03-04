Mingus, Stewart named new assistant chiefs of police at Auburn

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL) – This week the Auburn Police Division announced the promotions of Scott Mingus and Clarence Stewart to the positions of assistant chiefs of police. Together, the two bring more than 50 years of experience to the Auburn Police Department’s administration.

“Mingus and Stewart are invaluable assets to the Auburn Police Division and have proven their leadership and dedication throughout their careers,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston. “We are fortunate to have such experienced professionals on our police force. I congratulate them both and have no doubt they will continue to serve and protect our community well.”

Assistant Chief Mingus (left) and Assistant Chief Stewart

Mingus is a veteran law enforcement officer with over 27 years of experience. He has held a number of positions within the Auburn Police Division including K-9 officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, commander of the Lee County SWAT Team and captain. Mingus is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in criminal justice. He also completed the FBI National Academy.

Stewart has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving 10 of those years with the U.S. Military Police. Stewart has held the rank of patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Stewart is a graduate of Troy University with a master’s degree in public administration. He is working toward a doctorate in adult education at Auburn University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.