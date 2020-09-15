Missing Alabama State University student found dead

An Alabama State University Department of Public Safety investigator says the body of a missing ASU student has been located.

Student Adam Dowdell, Jr. went missing on September 8. He was last seen leaving his dorm heading to an ATM.

Dowdell’s body was found in Montgomery in the 800 block of Hutchinson Street, near the old Booker T. Washington High School.

The body of the second year ASU student was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

There is no word from authorities about what caused Dowdell’s death. No arrests have been made at this time.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest of any person(s) involved in the death of Adam Lavelle Dowdell Jr.

CrimeStoppers has a 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).