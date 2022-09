FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Brian Gonzalez, 17, was last seen Saturday night. He was staying with family members on the north end of the town, and left sometime in the late evening.

He is described as 5’9″, 135 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. If you have seen him or know where he may be located, please call the FPPD at (256) 845-1414.