GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A kayaker missing since Monday night after allegedly being struck by a barge has now been located, according to local authorities.

Several law enforcement and emergency agencies began day three of the search early Tuesday after two kayakers had reportedly been hit by a large vessel on Monday night near the Guntersville Dam.

Guntersville Fire and Rescue (GFR) confirmed with News 19 that crews were able to recover the body just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

GFR said the search began after they were called for a barge that had struck two kayakers, but said only one of the individuals had been hit and unaccounted for.

Search crews were out all day Tuesday and are expected to head back out to Lake Guntersville again today as they assist the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol.

The United States Coast Guard is in charge of the situation where the “vessel” was involved, they confirmed.

Authorities confirmed the Marshall County Coroner is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.