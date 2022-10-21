A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield. (TBI)

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield.

Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit (SAR) along with search and rescue dogs were able to find a woman reported missing out of Nashville on Thursday.

Just after 1 a.m., Diana Szostecki was found about a half mile from the Texaco gas station on Hatch Boulevard after her car was found at the convenience store.

Authorities had received a “Silver Alert” from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which had been shared on social media by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Corey Speegle, Director of the Colbert Animal Control assisted authorities in the search with his search and rescue dogs to find Szostecki.

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

TBI officials issued the Silver Alert earlier this week, saying the 65-year-old would have possibly been driving a 2022 gray Subaru Outback, saying she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

The Sheffield Police Department and Colbert County Emergency Management Agency also assisted authorities in the search.