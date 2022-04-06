OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)– The Opelika Police Department is looking for a missing teen that was last seen at the Opelika SportsPlex.

Christian Sigman, 17, was last seen Wednesday, April 6 around 7:15 in a blue, long sleeve shirt with fishing decals, a black hoodie, and jeans.

Sigman stands 5’6″ tall weighing 100 lbs. with brown hair and eyes.

The teen was wearing a medical bracelet the Opelika Police Department says may have been removed.

Anyone with information is aske to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260.