Missing Person Alert activated for man from Monroe County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Willie Lee Richardson. He’s a 71-year-old man who went missing in Monroe county.

Richardson stands 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs.

The alert says his family last spoke with him on November 28, 2020 around 8:40 in the morning. They say he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Richardson was last known to be in Monroeville.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-2635 or call 911.