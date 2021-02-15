 

Missing Person Alert issued for 86-year-old Prattville man

Alabama

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Barber.

Barber is an 86-year-old man who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. He was last seen in the 200 block of Cynthia Street in Prattville, Ala. on February 15, 2021, around 7:15 a.m.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a long-sleeve button-up shirt. He may be driving a 2011 blue Chevrolet truck, Alabama tag DV4521.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Barber, please contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.

