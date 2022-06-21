LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A toddler died Monday afternoon after wandering away from his grandparents, according to the Limestone County Sheriff.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 2800-block of Alabama 251 after a 3-year-old went missing from the backyard he was last seen in by his grandparents.

“My units responded and after a short search, the child was located. Unfortunately, he was in the pond and had succumbed to drowning,” McLaughlin told News 19.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said he was called to an area near Pinedale Road and AL 251 south of Ardmore.

News 19 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information when it is available.