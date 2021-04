COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspected drowning.

Vazquez Israel Saavedra, 20, was found in the Lake Martin Community and was pronounced dead from drowning.

The CCSO, along with supporting agencies, announced that the investigation is ongoing. They also said that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of Saavedra.