 

 

Mo Brooks announces bid for U.S. Senate

Alabama

by: WRBL News 3, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRBL/ AP) – Rep. Mo Brooks has announced he will be running for the United States Senate. Brooks made the announcement Monday night while speaking in Huntsville.

Brooks was joined by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller. Brooks is running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). 

Brooks, 66, has come under fire for telling the rally that preceded the Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that followed.

Since 2011, Brooks has served as the United States Representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district.

Last week Brooks tweeted out a special announcement, hinting at a possible Senate run.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 68° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 75° 58°

Wednesday

77° / 60°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 77° 60°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Friday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 78° 61°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 82° 64°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
60°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
63°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
68°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
5%
70°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
6%
71°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
73°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories