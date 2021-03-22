Mo Brooks announces bid for U.S. Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRBL/ AP) – Rep. Mo Brooks has announced he will be running for the United States Senate. Brooks made the announcement Monday night while speaking in Huntsville.

Brooks was joined by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller. Brooks is running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

Brooks, 66, has come under fire for telling the rally that preceded the Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that followed.

Since 2011, Brooks has served as the United States Representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district.

Last week Brooks tweeted out a special announcement, hinting at a possible Senate run.