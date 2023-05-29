MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Garden & Gun Magazine released seven of the south’s best beer bars and one spot in Mobile made the list.

LoDa Bier Garten first opened in 2011 in downtown Mobile is named after the lower Dauphin Street neighborhood. The local establishment has a tap list of 102 of rotating ales and lagers.

LoDa is owned by Matthew Golden. Soon after the opening, he expanded the menu to include burgers and wings. You can take a look at the menu or scroll through the seemingly, never-ending draft list.

LoDa often has events and you can stay up to date with them on their Facebook and Instagram.

LoDa is located at 251 Dauphin Street opens at 11 a.m. daily. It is open until 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday. Hoping to stay out a bit later, you can because the bar does not close until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Full list of Seven of the South’s Best Beer Bars: