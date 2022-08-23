MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are still looking for a man who went missing in 1982.

Jerry Myron Gray was born on Sept. 5, 1954, and was adopted by the Gray family. On the morning of Aug. 23, 1982, Gray left his home riding his 1977 Kawasaki motorcycle. That was the last time he or his motorcycle was seen. Gray was 6’0 and weighed 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also had a scar on his left cheek. Just days after his disappearance, Gray’s home was broken into resulting in $1,200 worth of items being stolen. Gray’s only living relative is his sister, Judy, who was also adopted by the Gray family.

MCSO is deep-diving back into this case due to a woman who works with MCSO. Olivia McCarter, 20, is a student at the University of South Alabama who was hired to research several cold cases through MCSO. In her time with MCSO, McCarter has helped identify six victims or perpetrators in cases that were previously unsolved.

One case that McCarter was involved in was the case of Baby Delta Dawn. An unknown child, given the nickname Baby Delta Dawn, was found on the side of the Escatawpa River in 1982. McCarter and the members of Redgrave, a company that uses DNA to identify remains, were able to identify the child as 18-month-old Alisha Heinrich.