MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Grand Jury has found police officers in the Jawan Dallas case “not criminally liable” for their actions.

Dallas died on July 2 after an encounter with officers from the Mobile Police Department. Officers were originally called to investigate a 911 call for a “burglary in progress” at the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore.

Dallas was tased at least twice and had a medical emergency. He died shortly afterward.

A statement from Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, “This morning I received a report from the Mobile County Grand Jury of their most recent session. A Mobile County Grand Jury has conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jawan Dallas. Upon a thorough review of the facts of this case, and applying the law to those facts, the November 2023 Grand Jury found that the responding officers were not criminally liable for the death of Jawan Dallas.

“I reached out to the Dallas family this morning to let them know of the Grand Jury’s decision. Additionally, a formal letter was sent to Rob Lasky, Executive Director of Public Safety at the City of Mobile to notify him as well.”

Officers involved in the case were released back on duty at the end of October.

The Dallas family has been fighting the City of Mobile to see the body camera footage for months; however, the city claimed that because of the Grand Jury Secrecy Act, the family could not view the footage until after a grand jury had decided.

