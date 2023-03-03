MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Juvenile Circuit Judge has been found guilty of violating Canon 3B4 of the Alabama Cannons of Judicial Ethics and censured for appointing his brother-in-law to handle legal matters at the Juvenile Center.

Judge Edmond Naman was suspended February 28 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint February 27.

Canon 3B4:

“A judge should not make unnecessary appointments. He should exercise his power of appointment only on the basis of merit, avoiding nepotism and favoritism. He should not approve compensation of appointees beyond the fair value of services rendered. He should consider himself the conservator of all estates under his jurisdiction.”

Attorney Christine Hernandez filed a 25-page petition in 2018 with the Judiciary Inquiry Commission discussing Naman’s alleged misconduct as a judge at the Strickland Youth Center.

In addition to the brother-in-law, the petition alleged Naman would allow people to sit in the courtroom during juvenile proceedings, which are not open for the public.

Naman will be reinstated immediately.