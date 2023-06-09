UPDATE (6/9 10:20 a.m.): The City of Mobile released details in the proposed purchase of Ladd-Peebles Stadium by the Mobile County Public Schools System.

According to the release sent out Friday morning, Ladd-Peebles Stadium is “in arrears on payments for the stadium’s utilities and is unable to meet its immediate payroll obligations.”

The City of Mobile will be “immediately taking over operations of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.”

Employees of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment will be converted to City of Mobile employees and the city will be “assuming its operating expenses.”

On June 13, the Mobile City Council will consider three items in reference to this transfer:

a purchase agreement transferring ownership of the property to MCPSS for $1

an intergovernmental agreement providing up to $9 million for future maintenance and improvements at Ladd-Peebles

an emergency contract for field repairs needed to safely host football games this fall

If approved by the City Council and Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, these agreements between the city and MCPSS would “ensure that the athletic facilities and accommodations at Ladd-Peebles can meet the demands and standards of all modern events.”

The city also says MCPSS would allow the community to use the track at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. According to the release, the stadium will still be able to host “popular HBCU football games” including the Port City Classic and Gulf Coast Challenge.

ORIGINAL REPORTING BELOW

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Representatives from the Mobile County Public Schools System and the City of Mobile are in discussions for MCPSS to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium for $1, sources close to the situation tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli. The two sides met Thursday to discuss the agreement.

A plan is being put into place that will include MCPSS and the City of Mobile to each spend $10 million over the next 10 years on Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The discussions also include a long term plan of building a $40 million sportsplex-like facility for MCPSS schools. No further information on what the sportsplex entails was immediately available.

Discussions are ongoing and WKRG is told this is expected to be on the city agenda as soon as next week.

This comes soon after MCPSS built four on-campus high school football stadiums for LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain. Sources tell WKRG that MCPSS will still build an on-campus stadium for Williamson High School. The expectation is for Ladd-Peebles to serve as the home field for Murphy High School. News 5 will continue to follow this story.

This is a developing story.