Mobile group home worker pleads guilty in autistic man’s stomping death

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – An employee at an Alabama group home has pleaded guilty for the 2018 stomping death of an autistic man.

Court records show that Trent Yates pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 death of Matthew Cox, 21.

Investigators said in court filings that Yates stomped on Cox’s abdomen causing injuries that led to his death.

FOX10 reported that Yates, who entered his guilty plea through a video feed, replied, “Sorry” when the judge asked him if he wanted to say anything.