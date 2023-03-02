MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a person’s home. One of the men was caught on camera looking through the victim’s refrigerator.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Wormeley Drive at around 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 for a burglary complaint.

A camera appears to be set up above the refrigerator for the over two-minute video. At the nine second mark, a man wearing a green backwards hat and grey shirt is seen walking into the kitchen, looking around and opening what appears to be the freezer. The man closed the freezer and is not seen again for the remainder of the video.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-1700.